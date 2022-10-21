Sorry to everyone who has New Girl as their sitcom comfort rewatch: Zooey Deschanel isn’t sure if we’ll ever see the loft residents back together again. In a new interview with The A.V. Club, the 500 Days Of Summer star was asked if she misses her role and whether she thinks there will ever be a New Girl reunion or reboot.

“I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character,” she says. “It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone and we just had such great writing on the show. I don’t know the answer, it feels like 50% here and 50% there, so I’m not really sure.”

English Zooey Deschanel on a possible New Girl reunion

Deschanel played the title role on the Fox sitcom for seven seasons. Co-starring Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr., the series concluded in 2018. The cast members also participated in a virtual reunion in 2021 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of New Girl’s premiere.



Off-camera, Deschanel has spent plenty of time revisiting the beloved sitcom. Alongside Simone and Morris, she co-hosts the podcast Welcome To Our Show, which looks back at the series one episode at a time, along with conversations with other co-stars and members of the team.

Deschanel was recently announced as part of the cast of Physical for its third season. The Apple TV+ series marks her return to television after New Girl. As a musician, she released her seventh album with She & Him alongside M. Ward earlier this year. Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson is a collection of covers from across the Beach Boys legend’s career.