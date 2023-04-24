Over the weekend, Timotheé Chalamet was spotted roaming New York in a leather jacket and skinny silver chain, debuting a new relationship with... esteemed filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Wait, who did you think we were going to say?

The working partnership between Scorsese and Chalamet is the result of an upcoming commercial for Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel cologne, which the pair have been filming in New York. The ad marks the duo’s first time collaborating together. Paparazzi caught Scorsese and Chalamet filming on the subway— a ride during which Scorsese opted for a leather armchair over a bench seat— and in an upper-level apartment building.

While Scorsese has directed countless advertisements over his career (including a 2010 short film for Bleu de Chanel), Chalamet has more recently hopped in his commercial bag. So far, it’s been an incredibly lucrative one; per Puck, a recent Apple TV+ spot starring Chalamet saw the actor receive the highest paycheck Apple has ever doled out for a celebrity endorsement.

On the longer-form narrative side, Chalamet is gearing up for the highly-anticipated releases of Dune: Part 2 and Wonka. Logan director James Mangold’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic— which reportedly features Chalamet doing his own vocal work in the lead role— begins filming in August. As for Scorsese, his upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon will have its world premiere at Cannes next month before arriving on Apple TV+ on October 6. (The director’s first film since 2019's The Irishman finds him casting aside Netflix for the embrace of a different big-pocketed streamer willing and able to support his vision. All that Chalamet money had to come from somewhere, right?)

The Bleu de Chanel commercial set is the same one where, earlier this week, Chalamet accidentally walked directly into a camera in a clip that unsurprisingly made the rounds online (and features a hilariously shocked Francesca Scorsese ). In the clip, a background actor attempts to soothe Chalamet by patting him on the back, and holding his chest; when he turns around in surprise, she says: “Sorry, sorry, I’m a mother.” The A.V. Club looks forward to any “Behind The Music” style documentaries chronicling the filming of this cologne commercial in years to come.