In what has become a strange little tradition for the supervillain sequel, Joker director Todd Phillips—who was once “Hangover director Todd Phillips,” before he had one very good day ( at the box office) several years back —has celebrated wrapping filming on his new movie Joker: Folie à Deux by releasing a few more pictures of his stars, the returning Joaquin Phoenix and newcomer Lady Gaga.

Phillips (who previously released a similar photo, just of Phoenix, back when filming began) released the pictures on his Instagram, along with a note thanking both Gaga and Phoenix, along with the rest of his cast and crew, for their hard work on the movie. Among other things, this is pretty much the clearest official look we’ve gotten at Gaga in the movie, where she’ll be playing the Joker-verse version of psychologist-turned-murder-clown Harley Quinn. (Last month, an outdoor shoot of the film produced plenty of pictures of Gaga descending a courthouse staircase in character, too.) Phoenix, meanwhile, doesn’t look that much different than he did in the first movie, although maybe a tad more put together than Arthur Fleck at his worst.

In addition to the photos, Phillips announced that he’ll now be locking himself away in the editing bay, completing the final cut of the movie, which is still, we hate to remind you, a damn long way away from coming out: Current release date is October 24, 2024, meaning you’ve still got 18 months to wait before you’ll get to see these two wacky lovebirds embrace their romance/killing spree. In addition to the duo, the Joker sequel will also star Zazie Beets, returning from the first film, alongside newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey—no word as of yet on who any of those fine folk will be playing in the sequel .