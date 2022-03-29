Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is officially back. After tons and tons of delays due to COVID-19, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick has a shiny new trailer.



In the forthcoming film, Pete, is now working at the same Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program from the original Top Gun (1986) film. As he trains a new crop of TOPGUN graduates, he realizes that a lot has changed in 30 years.



“Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, let me be perfectly blunt: you were not my first choice. You are here at the request of Admiral Kazansky aka Iceman. He seems to think you have something left to offer the Navy,” Jon Hamm’s character Cyclone tells him in the trailer. “What that is, I can’t imagine.”

Advertisement

But, if the clip is anything to go by, all of that naysaying isn’t affecting Pete too much since the scene cuts to him smiling from ear to ear on a motorcycle.

Here’s the official logline:



After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.



In addition to Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick will also star Jennifer Connelly. Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer. The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski (Only the Brave).

After a run at Cannes Film Festival that will last from May 17 - May 28, Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on May 27.