Big news in the world of podcasting and/or self-esteem today, as actor and comedian Connor Ratliff has revealed that his podcast Dead Eyes has scored a conversation with its ultimate, end-boss guest: Tom Hanks.

For those unfamiliar with Dead Eyes, the premise is as simple as it is self-effacing: 20 years ago, Ratliff was offered a potential breakout role via a small speaking part in HBO’s Band Of Brothers—only to be suddenly fired before filming began, allegedly because producer Hanks looked at footage of him and stated he had “dead eyes.”

The show itself runs on comedy, rather than self-pity, but the central question that haunts it is nevertheless affecting: Why did America’s Dad say that thing? Ratliff has dived into this pursuit of nostalgic solipsism with a pretty amazing array of guests, including Rian Johnson, Elijah Wood, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm, and actual Hanks-spawn Colin Hanks, all attempting to crack the central mystery of his life.

Now, though, we can only assume every question will be answered, as Ratliff revealed that Hanks himself will be the guest on the show’s third season finale.

Here’s Ratliff, per Deadline, announcing the news:

I was fully prepared for this to never happen, but I am thrilled that it has. I think for listeners who have been following along, it will be a very satisfying experience. And for new listeners, it’s a Tom Hanks episode, so what’s not to like? We want it to feel as if you’re just there in the room with me and Tom. I have been a fan ever since I heard him scream the line “ I am not a fish” in Splash, and doing this podcast has only made me a bigger fan, even before he agreed to be a guest.

Dead Eyes is part of Headgum’s podcast network. Ratliff currently appears on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Tom Hanks is Tom Hanks.