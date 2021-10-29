In ancient times, couples would spend the weeks leading up to their wedding day conducting regular rituals. They would craft tiny figures of a man, sometimes dressed as an astronaut or ship captain, sometimes as a soldier or cowboy, and hold this talisman aloft while calling out to the vastness of the cosmos in hopes that their prayers would be answered. In 2016, this ritual worked. In 2018, a variation of the rites almost paid off. And now, after so many years, the strange miracle of tradition has occurred once again.



Tom Hanks has appeared from out of nowhere to take part in a couple’s wedding.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries were posing for wedding photos on Santa Monica Pier, just after the end of their ceremony, last Friday, October 22nd when a figure appeared on the beach to approach them. It was Hanks. Video shows the moments after his arrival, which sees the good-natured Farries welcoming the guest despite his lack of invit at ion and even taking pictures with him (posted on Tashia’s Instagram).



Speaking to Today, Diciembre said “We were so in our moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize.” She called the Hanksnomenon “the cherry on top for our big day.”

Apparently Hanks spent “at least five minutes chatting with them” and requested a photo. Tashia said that the actor arrived after “[noticing] the ceremony” and came over to “[give] us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful.” He also provided “love advice and was just so positive and humble.”



Hanks’ hoodie and shorts aren’t very formal next to as the couple’s dress and suit, but, to be fair, he does look a bit more put together than the other actor most likely to accidentally take part in a wedding if the summoning ritual goes awry: A mustachioed Adam Sandler in gym shorts and t-shirt.



