For many Spider-Man fans, the highlight of Spider-Man: No Way Home was seeing all three on-screen Peter Parkers — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey McGuire — together, hanging out and bonding in “brotherly” love. One of the funniest moments was when all three Spider-Men pointed at each other, recreating the iconic meme from a 1960s cartoon episode. Holland explained that it was all Garfield’s idea.



The three actors took part in a conversation with Deadline about the making of the film and spoke about how they ended up improvising a lot of the interactions between the three Peters.



“It was so collaborative,” Holland explained. “From [Garfield] cracking Tobey’s back to [him] coming up with the idea of pointing at us, it was all stuff that we came up with on the day. It was just a lot of fun to be able to play with three guys in Spider-Man suits… Sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career.”



Holland also talked about how special it’s been to see the movie dominate at the box office and connect with fans. “I mean, I always knew that this film would be loved around the world,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been. One of my favorite things to do at the minute is to go online and watch fans’ reactions to you guys coming in that one scene in particular. I don’t think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone. I mean, I guess I had an idea that people would love this movie, but in no way, shape or form could I have thought it was going to be as big as it has been.” Right now, it’s the second-highest grossing Marvel movie of all time.

Garfield talked about the reason why he ultimately signed on for the film. “Well, I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it, and if Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, ‘Well, I have no choice,’ you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I’m a lemming for Tobey,” he said. “Getting three Spider-Men together could go one of two ways, and I think it’s a testament to these guys that it went the way that it went, which was a brotherhood, which is just beautiful.”