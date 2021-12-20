The Daily Show and forthcoming Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court against a hospital and an orthopedic surgeon after what he calls a “botched procedure.”

According to the complaint, Noah was under the care of surgeon Dr. Riley Williams III from August 25, 2020 through approximately Dec. 17, 2020 for an undisclosed surgery and other various treatments.

In the suit, Noah alleges all care he was given at the Hospital for Special Surgery under Williams’ watch “was performed and rendered in a negligent and careless manner, and constituted professional negligence. The complaint accuses the surgeon of “failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment.”

T he complaint alleges Noah endured “sustained permanent, severe and grievous injuries” f ollowing the cited surgery on November 23, 2020.

Noah “was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled; sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future,” the court documents say.

In a statement to NBC News, the Hospital for Special Surgery, or HSS, says the allegations are “meritless.”

Williams specializes in knee, elbow, and shoulder surgery and serves as the medical director and head team orthopedic surgeon for NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, WNBA’s New York Liberty, and the New York Red Bulls. He also works as a team physician for USA Basketball.