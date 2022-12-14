6. This Is Us

Rebecca and Jack Will Always Stay with Us | NBC’s This Is Us

This Is Us’ series finale was always going to be a tear-jerker. NBC’s acclaimed drama spent six seasons making audiences sob, so why would the last episode be different? But not only was “Us” a crushing goodbye, it was also a sweet and hopeful note to end on. The show closed out with a somber hour, catching us up on how the Pearson’s lives change after Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) death in the previous episode, while flashbacks give another glimpse into Rebecca and Jack as loving parents. It’s This Is Us at its soulful best. [Saloni Gajjar]