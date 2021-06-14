Tyler, the Creator shares picturesque teaser trailer "SIDE STREET"

Screenshot : Tyler The Creator / Youtube ( Fair Use

Rapper Tyler, the Creator shared a teaser video titled “SIDE STREET,” growing speculation around the arrival of new music since his single “GROUP B” in 2020.

Advertisement

In the video, he feverishly makes out with a woman donning a matching red and white ensemble on the hood of his pink car. He holds onto the leash of her Airedale Terrier named Rosie, who waits patiently. After Tyler jets away, Odd Future mainstay Taco Bennett walks up and asks the woman, “Baby, who the fuck was that?” She chuckles, “No one.” An alternative version of the trailer was shared on Twitter, this time with Tyler leaning out the window of his car to make out with the curly haired woman. The back track is light, funky, and with a bopping flute solo, definitely following suit with recent sound bites Tyler has shared recently.

He caps off the video with the phrase “Call me if you get lost.”

Billboards began appearing last week, sporting the same phrase and stars, with a phone number attached. When called, a recording of Tyler and his mom chatting played, which fans found out is a possible interlude called “MOMMA TALK.”

Since the release of his album Igor in 2019, Tyler, the Creator’s been on the quiet side, which is quite out of character for the famously chatty rapper with no-filter. He’s released two short singles, “BEST INTEREST” and “GROUP B,” and most recently, he did a track for a Coca-Cola commercial titled “Tell Me How.” Igor was Tyler’s most critically successful record, winning him the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019, which he called a “backhanded compliment.”

Over the last couple of years he’s starred in a Gucci campaign with Iggy Pop and A$AP Rocky, and created a signature Golf le Fleur ice cream flavor with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.