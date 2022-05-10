There’s so much we still have to learn/glean/abjectly fear from our planet’s four five oceans. Relatedly, there’s still so much underwater shit for James Cameron to claim in the name of his forthcoming Earthbound Na’vi utopia... like this deep-sea “road to Atlantis” recently discovered by a team of oceanographers as they work to continue mapping the ocean floor of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM), a marine conservation site near Hawaii in the North Pacific Ocean.

The fascinating find was spotted last month during one of the project’s many livestreams, and as per usual for these kinds of things, it threw the scientists into a very adorable, very nerdy tizzy. “What is this?” one exclaims as their submersible camera pans towards the formation. “It’s crazy how dry it looks, and it’s at the bottom of the ocean,” another muses, presumably as they gazed lovingly at one of their research vessel’s tiny computer screens.

Of course, the aquatic interstate (or “Yellow Brick Road,” as an off-camera oceanographer suggests) isn’t exactly as mysterious as one might initially assume—the video’s caption explains that Atlantis Avenue is most likely the result of lava cooling as it came into contact with water or ice to form a type of glass rock known as hyaloclastite. The even, brick-like fractures probably formed through repeated heating and cooling from nearby volcanic eruptions.

As Motherboard points out, there is a bunch of other equally fascinating footage available from the team for viewing, “including sea pigs, sea stars noshing on coral, and dancing sea cucumbers” thousands of feet below the ocean surface. In any case, we’re sure Cameron is en route towards Atlantis Ave. as we speak, probably in some billion-dollar deep-sea submarine shaped like a Na’vi head.

