‘Tis the season to grab a group of friends and clamber over to what was once a shopping center and enjoy the thrills of your seasonal haunted house. But if you’d rather stay at home this time around than get traffic jammed behind the group in front of you, a deceitfully kind fairy would love to lead you to a haunted house unlike any other, all via a VR headset. Variety reports horror savant Eli Roth is bringing his own brand of terror in the new VR experience Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, starring tick, tick...BOOM!’s Vanessa Hudgens as the fairy leading victims to their unsuspecting deaths.

Coming in at 30-minutes, the project is written and directed by Roth under his digital production studio Crypt TV, with the story exclusively being made for Meta (AKA Facebook). Not so coincidentally, the timing of Trick-VR-Treat’s release goes perfectly with Meta’s launch of their brand new $1,500 VR headset, as the company has fully dived into the world of VR. Just a few days ago, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that NBCUniversal has penned a deal with the company to bring The Office and other IP to the platform, including the classic Halloween ghouls of the Universal Monsters. Let’s also not forget the Jordan Peel cinematic universe getting its own VR experience on Meta as Nope was being released, making sense to absolutely no one.

In a synopsis of the horror story, Variety writes that Trick-VR-Treat “unfolds from the POV of a teenager in the most exciting Halloween neighborhood in town, who is invited inside the infamous haunted Dollhouse by a mysterious young woman dressed as a fairy (Hudgens). Viewers then enter a living nightmare inside the now-decrepit former home of the Dollmaker, who years ago made toys for all the neighborhood children. But the glue she used was toxic, and everyone who played with the toys died — including her own two daughters.”

Starring alongside Hudgens in the VR experience will be Will Sasso (Drop Dead Gorgeous, F Is For Family).

Follow Hudgens into the house of horrors when Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat premieres in Meta’s Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV on October 21 at 6pm PT, or watch it on Crypt TV’s Facebook and Instagram.