Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Warner Bros is reportedly switching gears on merging HBO Max and Discovery

The Wall Street Journal reports that WBD now plans keep Discovery+ as a standalone service while also rolling out a new, rebranded platform this spring

By
Hattie Lindert
Comments (4)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Warner Bros and Discovery logos
Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

Warner Bros. is abandoning its controversial plan to merge Discovery+ and HBO Max into one streamer, The Wall Street Journal reports. Now, WB plans to keep Discovery+ as its own standalone service, while still moving forward with plans to roll out a new, rebranded service this spring.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
What's On This Week
January 17, 2023
What's on this week
January 23, 2023

Citing multiple industry insiders, WSJ found that the decision to pull back on merger-palooza arrived after research suggested Discovery+ subscribers wouldn’t necessarily shell out extra cash for an expanded subscription. HBO Max currently costs $16 a month, or $10 with ads, compared to Discovery+’s respective tiered pricing, $7 and $5. The A.V. Club has reached out to representatives at Warner Bros. Discovery for comment.

Per WSJ, a popular bet on the situation is that HBO Max will be renamed Max, throwing its weight behind appealing to a broader group of subscribers and moving beyond its premium-cable origins. This process, at least, has been in motion for months: HBO Max had begun more prominently featuring flagship Discovery+ programs like 90 Day Fiancé and Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper.

Advertisement

As they work on beefing up Discovery+ and whatever re-animated HBO Max equivalent they create in the lab, WBD is also stepping into the ring of free, ad-supported streaming. WBD recently reached an agreement that allows Roku and Tubi to license a wide berth of HBO and Discovery+ content; they’re also planning on launching FAST channels later in 2023.

For now, any further clarity on how WBD will proceed seems like a wait-and-see game. Every service these days, from OG’s like Netflix to newer ventures like Paramount+, is bumping up against the increasingly thin and taut edges of the streaming bubble. One thing is for sure: if anything messes with Succession’s upcoming third season, WBD will have a whole lot more to worry about than on-the-fence Discovery+ subscribers.

NewsNewswire