When they’re not picking out the color for their latest self-titled record, Weezer is in the garage thinking up new ways to deconstruct pop music for their one-millionth album. Unfortunately, while fans might not be tired of sex, they are tired of Weezer—at least in the New York City metropolitan area.

Per BrooklynVegan, earlier this week, frontman Rivers Cuomo announced that their upcoming Broadway shows will exist only in dreams due to low ticket sales and high production costs. In a post on the band’s Discord server, Cuomo and no one else posted a statement:

I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.

Announced earlier this summer, the residency was to create a week-long holiday, celebrating the band’s seasonal EP series SZNZ. Though the world has turned and left the band in Beverly Hills or wherever they live, the plan for the residency was to reach “deep into [Weezer’s] catalog to play a unique set of Weezer classics.”

The shows obviously would’ve been an exercise in [sigh] rattitude, but we’re quite confident that Weezer will bounce back and won’t be forced to live off pork and beans forever. Maybe they’ll move the residency across the sea where fans are a little more appreciative of their covers of “Africa” and stuff. That would be a real holiday in the sun.