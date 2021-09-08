Unbridled joy soon returns with a new season of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix. The first episode of the ninth season arrives on September 24, with a new episode premiering each Friday.

Twelve home bakers will enter the tent once more to cook up biscuits, cakes, pies, and take on challenges wrapped in gingham. Over 10 new episodes the amateur bakers will show off their professional skills in an array of baking challenges in hopes of becoming “Star Baker,” and hopefully avoiding the wretched “soggy bottom.” The steely and perpetually tan Paul Hollywood and the genial Prue Leith return as GBBS’ judges, with Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas as the humble hosts. In a recent teaser, GBBS showed off its iconic tent, footage of the show’s setting stoking anticipation for the lighthearted competition and all of its charms.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s contestants were required to stay at the Down Hall Hotel in Bishop’s Stortford together throughout the course of the shortened competition. Back in May, Lucas confirmed that the cast and crew would be heading into the “bubble” again for this year’s bake-off.

“We’re starting [filming] very soon,” Lucas said in an interview with Radio Times. “And, like last year, we’re going into a bubble—all self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

Last year’s events also marked the first year Americans were able to watch the series along with our friends across the pond after Netflix became a global production partner on the series. Episodes will arrive on Netflix three days after airing in the U.K.

Catch us dreaming about classic French patisserie for the next few weeks.