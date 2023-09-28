What shows are coming back when?

Newswire

The WGA strike is over, so when are WGA-covered shows like The Late Show and The Tonight Show coming back?

By
AV Club Staff
Jimmy Kimmel (Kevin Winter/Getty Images), Jimmy Fallon (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images), John Oliver (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation), Stephen Colbert (Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
The Writers Guild Of America’s strike against the AMPTP finally came to an end this week, with the studios caving to a lot of the WGA’s demands—including seemingly tall orders like getting viewership data from streaming services, minimum sizes for writers’ rooms, and protections against AI. That means a lot of formerly struck television productions can start to return and get back to some version of normal, including the late night talk shows.

That being said, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on, so actors are still on the picket lines fighting the AMPTP for some much-needed wins of their own, which means—as of right now—most scripted television still has no return date in sight.

Read on to see which shows are coming back when.

Real Time With Bill Maher

New Rule: Explaining George Santos | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Bill Maher desperately wanted to bring his show back without writers, at least until a backlash made him rethink that plan, but now—by virtue of the fact that his show airs on HBO on Fridays, it’s going to be one of the first shows to return to air. Real Time is coming back on September 29.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Biden & The Border: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

In a show of solidarity with each other, the Strike Force Five podcasting team will all be bringing their shows back on the same day... except for John Oliver, whose show airs on HBO on Sundays, so it’s coming back a day earlier. Last Week Tonight returns on October 1.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Whisper Challenge with Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart and Rebel Wilson | The Tonight Show

Along with most of the other Strike Force Five podcast hosts, Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show will begin airing on NBC on October 2.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Best of The Kind of Story We Need Right Now

Along with most of the other Strike Force Five podcast hosts, Seth Meyers’ Tonight Show will begin airing on NBC on October 2.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Richard Madden on Not Getting Wedding Invites, High School Fist Fight & Stanley Tucci’s Cooking

Along with most of the other Strike Force Five podcast hosts, Jimmy Kimmel’s show will resume airing on ABC on October 2.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

For Your Consideration: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Along with most of the other Strike Force Five podcast hosts, Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show will begin airing on CBS on October 2.

The Drew Barrymore Show

Jenny Mollen and Drew Barrymore Giveaway Dream Luxury Vacation to Lucky Fan | Drew Barrymore Show

Most daytime talk shows, including Drew Barrymore’s show, don’t have return dates set yet. After initially attempting to return to the air without writers, a plan the drew an enormous backlash, The Drew Barrymore Show went back on its hiatus. It will most likely return in October with other daytime shows.

Saturday Night Live

SNL Late Summer Sketches

Though NBC’s venerable weekly sketch show doesn’t have a return date set, its cast members are covered by SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code agreement—like talkshow hosts. That means, with the writers no longer on strike, the show is free to come back whenever.

