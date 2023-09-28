What shows are coming back when?

The Writers Guild Of America’s strike against the AMPTP finally came to an end this week, with the studios caving to a lot of the WGA’s demands—including seemingly tall orders like getting viewership data from streaming services, minimum sizes for writers’ rooms, and protections against AI. That means a lot of formerly struck television productions can start to return and get back to some version of normal, including the late night talk shows.

That being said, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on, so actors are still on the picket lines fighting the AMPTP for some much-needed wins of their own, which means—as of right now—most scripted television still has no return date in sight.

Read on to see which shows are coming back when.