6 things to watch on TV this weekend It's a film-heavy break thanks to The Fall Guy, an IFC gem, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Check out the “bespoke gem” Ghostlight

AMC+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.: Triangle Of Sadness’ Dolly De Leon stars in Ghostlight alongside a real-life family of actors. In the film, co-directed by Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan, a construction worker (Keith Kupferer) joins a local theater’s production of Romeo And Juliet while dealing with a tragedy. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review:

2. The Fall Guy hits streaming

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: In case you missed this year’s The Fall Guy, now is the time to get in on the (relative) fun. Peacock gets an extended cut with 20 extra minutes cut from the theatrical release. Directed by David Leitch, the movie centers on a stuntman (Ryan Gosling), who attempts to win over his ex (Emily Blunt), who’s directing her first film. However, his life and her career hang in balance after the movie’s star goes missing. Check out the The A.V. Club’s review.

3. K-Pop Idols digs into a phenomenon

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The six episodes of K-Pop Idols give fans a behind-the-scenes look at famous South Korean artists like Jessi, CRAVITY, and BLACKSWAN. The docuseries details their personal lives, struggles, and connections to international fans as K-Pop continues to gain popularity.

4. Lee Daniels returns with The Deliverance

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Lee Daniels assembles a solid roster for his supernatural drama The Deliverance, including Andra Day, Glenn Close, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. Here, Day plays an alcoholic whose children seemingly become possessed, which causes her to believe that her Indiana home is a portal to hell.

5. Add to the creepy portal pile with Parallel

Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.: In yet another film this week about dangerous doorways, Parallel stars Danielle Deadwyler as a grieving mother, who, to overcome grief, vacations at a remote lake house with her husband and his brother. They discover that the woods nearby contain a portal to different dimensions, leading her to a life where her son is still alive (except everything isn’t as it seems).

6. Netflix launches the Spanish-language drama Breathless

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Elité creator Carlos Montero Castiñeira returns to Netflix with the medical drama Breathless. Set in a hospital in Valencia, Spain, the show follows doctors and residents who work in a high-octane ER while an unprecedented strike looms. Think of it as a YA Grey’s Anatomy.