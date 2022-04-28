May TV is brimming with big sci-fi arrivals, hotly anticipated book adaptations, and—to no one’s surprise—more content for true-crime aficionados. Paramount+ debuts Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which follows Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike. Moon Knight ends on Disney+, but the streamer goes big with Obi-Wan Kenobi as Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi Master. And Netflix’s Stranger Things is finally back with its first half of season four.



In other big releases, HBO Max’s The Staircase follows the Michael Peterso n true -crime saga. (But will it be better than the docuseries of the same name?) Hulu’s Candy, starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, is also based on a pulled-from the-headlines story, this one about Candy Montgomery murdering her best friend. In Netflix’s Swedish original, Clark, you can check out Bill Skarsgård playing a real-life gangster. Plus, TV is spinning-off a bunch in May, with Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy and The CW’s Tom Swift.

Meanwhile, the book adaptations to look out for include Hulu’s Conversations With Friends, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, and Apple TV+’s The Essex Serpent. It’s also time to celebrate the second season returns of Ziwe, Girls5eva, Hacks, Tehran, and The Wilds.