1. Barry returns after three years

Barry (Sunday, HBO, 9 p.m., season three premiere): It took three long years, but our favorite hitman-turned-wannabe actor finally returns to the screen. The show will pick up after Barry Berkman’s (Bill Hader) cold-blooded killings in the monastery, and Gene Cousineau’s (Henry Winkler) realization that his student isn’t who he claims to be. To celebrate, The A.V. Club is hosting its own “Barry Week ” thi s week. Check out interviews with Hader and Winkler, as well as our catch-up guide. Keep an eye out for more coverage as well as weekly recaps.

2. A buzzy coming-of-age series hits Netflix

Heartstopper (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This British coming-of-age series is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel and webcomic of the same name. It follows teens Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they attempt to figure out their identities and a potential romantic relationship. The eight episodes will be a quick binge, we promise. Check back on Monday for a review of the show on the site.

3. Oprah chats with Viola Davis

Oprah + Viola (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In this special, the legendary Oprah Winfrey sits down with Viola Davis, who currently stars in Showtime’s The First Lady as Michelle Obama. Expect the actor to dish about her personal life and thriving career . Davis’ memoir, Finding Me, releases on April 26.

4. Magic Johnson tells all

They Call Me Magic (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Rick Famuyiwa directs this four-part limited series about the illuminating career of athlete Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The docuseries offers a rare glimpse into his incredible real-life story of Johnson, from his journey as the face of the L. A. Lakers to how he changed the conversation around HIV by being open about his diagnosis.

5. Another man falls to earth on Showtime

The Man Who Fell To Earth (Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m., series premiere): Based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel of the same name, this sci-fi drama centers on an alien named Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who arrives on Earth at a pivotal moment in history. The show’s ensemble includes Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Martha Plimpton, and Bill Nighy, reprising his role from the 1976 film. Season one consists of 10 episodes. Look for The A.V. Club’s interview with Ejiofor on Monday.

[Note: The weekly What’s On will now publish on Sundays.]