Top Pick

Cat Burglar (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This animated comedy special spoofs old Warner Brothers cartoons ; i t’s written by BoJack Horseman alum Mike Hollingsworth and James Bowman. The comedy uses the same interactive technology behind the Black Mirror spinoff Bandersnatch, and also boasts Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones as producers.

Although in this case, you’ll be asked to answer witty trivia questions to progress through the story. Viewers must help Rowdy Cat get one over on Peanut T he Security Pup and break into a museum to steal some prized paintings. Cat Burglar can be played multiple times to unlock previously unseen sequences. Voices come from James Adomian, Trevor Devall, and Alan Lee. Will it be more violent than those old-school cartoons—or even just as violent?

Here’s a video to remind you what that was like:

And here’s the real trailer. What differences can you find?

Regular coverage



Wild cards

Love Is Blind: Japan (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): It’s already time for the first season finale of Netflix’s popular reality show’s Japanese version.

UnREAL: Season 1 (Hulu): Are you missing Peacemaker already too? Or maybe more specifically, Vigilante? Rewatch Freddie Stroma in what is still a very relevant parody of The Bachelor, and all those dating realities shows ever. It’s still so good and disturbing in what it says about dating in a reality show format.

Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This docuseries follows Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver currently in NASCAR’s Cup Series, as he uses his voice and talent to change the sport. Hopefully, he’ll answer the on e question we all wanna know about Nascar drivers: H ow accurate was Talladega Nights?