5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

1. It’s the beginning of the end for M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant

Servant — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: One of TV’s most bizarre current shows, Servant, kicks off its fourth and final season. Created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, the Apple TV+ series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free, and follows the complicated Turner family and their nanny, Leanne Grayson. Season four will consist of 10 episodes. Here’s a snippet from The A.V. Club’s review:

The show remains a titillating yet exasperating adventure as it enters its final season. And based on the initial three episodes of that season, it leans on dark humor and several horror tropes to provide fascinating character studies, especially pertaining to motherhood. That said, Servant continues to spin a familiar yarn without providing long overdue answers.

2. Hunters returns with more Al Pacino

Hunters Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: David Weil’s Hunters is back for its second and final season. Led by Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, the series chronicles Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City who discover that escaped officers are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The cast includes Tiffany Boone, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Carol Kane, and Josh Radnor.

3. Break Point serves up a solid tennis lesson

Break Point | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: From the producers of Drive To Survive, which delved into Formula 1 racing, comes Break Point, a show which offers a deep dive deep into the world of professional tennis. The series will focus on major competitions: the Australian, French, and U.S. Opens, and Wimbledon. The docuseries’ first half, consisting of five episodes, premieres on January 13, while the remaining eps drop in June.

4. Peacock airs a brand new slasher, Sick

Sick | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Peacock’s latest movie will be a Scream. Well, Scream-adjacent, at least. Co-written and produced by Kevin Williamson, Sick is a slasher film about best friends Parker (Gideon Adlon) and Miri (Bethlehem Million), who watch the world grind to a halt because of the pandemic. They decide to quarantine in the family lake house alone, except they’re obviously not. Marc Menchaca and Jane Adams co-star.

5. Awards season continues with the Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards 2022: Must-See Moments!

The CW, Sunday, 7 p.m.: On the heels of the Golden Globes and the recently announced SAG nominations, the time of year for trophies and speeches is in full swing. The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards air January 15 with Chelsea Handler as the host. Top movie nominees at the ceremony include Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, and Avatar: The Way Of Water, while Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary lead the TV nods.