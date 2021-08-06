M.O.D.O.K., Poundcakes, Armadillo, Angar The Screamer, Tenpin, and Melter, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

While I love a good successful villain team-up, I really love a good futile team-up. No one’s done that better in recent memory than the people behind Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., which came out earlier this year on Hulu. M.O.D.O.K.’s already a bit of a joke—he’s a lonely, separated giant floating head hell-bent on destroying Iron Man. Good luck with that—but when he’s barred from entering a cool supervillain nightclub frequented by Madame Masque and Mr. Sinister in “If Saturday Be... For The Boys!,” he goes over to the sad watering hole The Bar With No Name, where he finds a whole slate of even more besmirched supervillains, from bowling-based villain Tenpin to Armadillo, who basically just digs really fast. Together, they set out to steal Captain America’s shield. Pathetic rag-taggedness ensues, friendships are forged, and absolutely no shields are stolen. “If Saturday Be... For The Boys!” is a perfect reminder that so many of our favorite villains really are just losers at heart, cosmic oddities in a world of even more perfectly formed cosmic oddities. They deserve wins too sometimes—no matter how small. [Marah Eakin]

