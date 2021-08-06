In its formulaic glory days, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ first big bad was the iconic space witch Rita Repulsa, a cone-bra sporting villain whose earth-conquering plans were consistently thwarted no matter how loud she screeched. Upping the ante in season two, her sinewy superior Lord Zedd shows up, stuffs her into a space dumpster (don’t ask), and takes on the teen heroes himself, but proves to be just as much of a flop. However, Rita—stunt queen that she is—returns, uses a love potion on Zedd, and the two quickly marry, plotting to conquer the earth together in holy matrimony. Love is love. By the third season, the couple is quibbling like Al and Peggy on Married… With Children—only, their “children” are an army of dopey Putty Patrollers. Together, Rita and Zedd still can’t manage to defeat a quintet of teens and a floating hologram face, but I’ll always admire Power Rangers for taking the idea of the “villain team-up” to its daffiest extreme. [Cameron Scheetz]