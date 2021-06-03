Allison Tolman as Alma in Why Women Kill Photo : Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Why Women Kill season one was an inspired bit of whimsy by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry. We found out in episode one that three couples would be residing in the same lavish Pasadena mansion—from the ’6 0s, the ’80s, and present-day—and all three infidelity-related stories would wind up with a dead body being carted out of the house. The pilot instantly set up numerous questions—namely, who would be murdered? and how?— to lure the viewer into the next nine episodes. Those scenarios, naturally, unraveled in mighty different ways, but the stylized machinations (a perfect housewife wed to a womanizer, a diva married to g ay man, a modern couple attempting a throuple, respectively) were enough to keep the CBS All Access viewers guessing until the bitter (and in some cases, bittersweet) end.

The attempt was successful enough that WWF has landed a second season now at Paramount+. Unfortunately, Cherry has streamlined this time around, to a single timeline in 1949. Frumpy Alma (Al lison Tolman), the veterinarian’s wife, longs to be a member of the glamorous Elysian Park Garden Club, headed by Rita Castillo (Once Upon A Time’s Lana Par rilla, doing the Evil Queen again).

There are welcome throwbacks to season one: Rita lives in that same opulent house, with its unmistakable master staircase. The melodious voice of Jack Davenport, who played Lucy Lui’s husband last season, narrates. But even though the visual appeal of this WWK sports the same storybook-like quality of Cherry’s other efforts (as well as the cheerily dramatic score) , u nfortunately, that’s where the similarity ends . Rita is sleeping with a hot younger guy, a plot point that Cherry loves to lead off with (in Desperate Housewives and WWK season one) . Davenport promises that that Alma will transform from “inconsequential to infamous,” as unlikely as that evolution may seem at the start.

A frump becoming a society diva just seems like a thin storyline compared to the complicated plot tapestry of WWK season one. F ortunately, Cherry once again knows how to cast hi s female leads. If there’s anyone we’d want to watch blossom over t he course of a season, it’s the effervescent Tolman, while Par rilla has her c utting- with- kindness remarks (“I started the day convinced I would never laugh again… a nd then you walked in, wearing that frock.”) down to an absolute science. Grated, having Al ma’s seemingly benevolent husband (Nick Frost) turn out to be an Arsenic-And-Old-Lace-style serial killer instead of yet another philanderer is a welcome twist, although a big reveal to blow in the very first episode. Bu t it ’s the only storyline that holds some suspense so far: What happens when Alma finds out about what her husband is really up to? Will that torpedo all of her lo fty social-climbing aspirations?

Photo : Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Even beyond Tolman and Parrilla , the casting here is stellar: B.K. Cannon is delightfully appealing as Dee, the veterinarian couple’s daughter and streetwise diner waitress . Jordane Christie is nailing the Philli p Marlowe/Sam Spade 1940s L.A. private eye archetype. The stunning Virginia Williams, so charis matic in Fairly Legal and Teenage Bounty Hunters, made the most of her scene with Alma as apparently the only nice person in that garden club.

Hopefully Why Women Kill will expand past the main plot and give th ese secondary characters a chance to shine. After all, t here’s no real suspense over whether or not Ri ta will try to off her old, rich husband (although her histrionics upon learning that he will survive his stroke were hilariously over the top). Even th ough he’s sleeping with two of the women we’ve met so far, the unfortunately named Scooter really doe sn ’t add much intrigue. Alma is a good person who just wants a better life —so if Why Women Kill is apparently focused on her journey fr om drab to glamorous this season, fortun ately Tolman is an exemplary performer who rarely disappoints.

Stray observations

Anyone else having a hard time with the similarity in ages between Allison Tolman’s Alma and B. K. Cannon as her daughter? They’re less than a decade apart in real life . When Alma was hemming Dee’s dress, they seemed more like contemporaries than mother-daughter.

Also anyone else hoping that Dee ditches the bland Scooter for Vern, the detective? Scooter’s agent should be suggesting a name change, stat.

This was a great D ee line : “V iolence doesn’t bo ther me… keep that in mind when you ti p me.”

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones is having a rough week on TV, what with playing the lead’s drug-addled mom on Panic and the cirrhosis-plagued Death Vet victim here.

That was some interesting foreshadowing though, when the Do c dropped her off the first time: He wasn’ t chec king so much to see if he was being watched, but to make sure he’d have an easy escape route onc e the deed was done.

Loved the vintage wallpaper credits, to better reflect this season’s time setting than the Roy Lichtenstein-inspired animations of last season.

But how d o we feel about th o se judgmental mannequins though? Kind of falling on the twee side for me.

Favorite Frock: Mad Men

And welcome to Why Women Kill’s second season reviews everyone! Looks like a fun summer.