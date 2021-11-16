Wyclef Jean takes the role of hired entertainer seriously. Maybe a little too seriously, but that’s just the mark of a great showman, especially one who was hired to play the Range Rover Leadership Summit. And let’s get something straight: The Range Rover Leadership Summit isn’t friggin’ Happy Honda Days, the Lexus December to Remember sales event, or Toyotathon. This is the real deal.

Say what you will about the man, but Wyclef needed to make an impression on the best of the best, Range Rover’s elite group of corporate rangers. Blow the Range Rover Leadership Summit, and you can forget about the Mercedes-Benz Annual Leadership Conference. Wyclef couldn’t let that happen, so he did what any world-class entertainer looking to make his mark on the corporate world would: He dropped the President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, Joe Eberhardt, on his head.



It wasn’t malicious—at least it doesn’t seem malicious in the video obtained by TMZ. Hired to perform at the Range Rover Leadership Summit, a corporate event held in Los Angeles, Wyclef Jean lifted Eberhardt onto his shoulders to dance among a galaxy of disco balls. Everyone was having fun until Wyclef failed the dismount and dropped the exec on his face.

Unfortunately, Wyclef’s efforts were in vain as only members of Range Rover leadership were there to see this. It could’ve been a nice holiday bonus for Jaguar Land Rover’s global family. Thankfully, the video has pretty much all the action so that we can get a little bit of this Christmas cheer all year long.



According to TMZ, Eberhardt was fine, getting up shortly after the fall. However, he did leave the party early—probably fearing that Wyclef might decide to finish the job. Still, we look forward to seeing this video in gif form soon. After all, gifs are the gifts that keep giving.

As for Wyclef, hopefully, this incident won’t hurt his chances of booking the BMW Group Annual Conference. With The Fugees reunion tour postponed, he’s got a lot of time to kill and a lot of CEOs to drop.