Wynonna Earp: Vengeance sets release date and a new terror for Wynonna The 90-minute special is coming to Tubi September 13

Wynonna Earp has spent the past three years in television purgatory, ever since her show wrapped its four-season run on Syfy in 2021. Now, she’s finally returning to Purgatory, Canada—her fictional hometown—to battle one more foe. “They wanted something pretty fresh and unique, so this is a brand new story,” series creator Emily Andras told Entertainment Weekly of Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the series’ upcoming, 90-minute Tubi special. Wynonna and Peacemaker, her trusty magic gun, will officially be back on our screens September 13.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance picks up roughly 18-months after the events of the season 4 finale, when Wynonna, who spent the original series sending reincarnated outlaws called revenants back to hell, is called home to fight a new evil. “The past is never that far behind us, and some of it might be showing up looking for vengeance, so to speak, in the special,” Andras added, teasing that the enemy was “formidable.” “For Wynonna, it’s the scariest villain to date,” series star Melanie Scrofano added. “This taps into where Wynonna is at this phase in her life and it’s probably the most scared she’s ever been.”

For Scrofano herself, however, there was nothing scary about the return to Purgatory. “I don’t think I fully believed that it would be over,” she said of playing the character, adding that she “kept hearing rumors” of the upcoming reunion, but “I just refused to believe them. I was really scared that it wouldn’t happen. But the second I put on the jacket and Peacemaker and was around the people—it’s really the crew and the cast that bring her out of me. We just slipped back into it.”

“The heart, the laugh-out-loud wit and action-packed sequences that were always a part of the series are still in the special. This cast has not missed a step,” Andras added in a final tease. “It’ll make you cry, it’ll make you laugh. It might make you throw up a little bit. It is Earping at the Earpiest it’s ever been.”

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance premieres September 13 on Tubi.