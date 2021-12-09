Though 2021 was still a shaky year in many ways, it was a definite improvement from 2020—and that alone is worth celebrating. Still, after 12 long news-packed months, we know that it can be tough to recall exactly which film brought people back to the theaters or which musician made outlandish anti-vaccine claims or which actor sued a media conglomerate.



But here’s where we can help. From F9 to Nicki Minaj to Scarlett Johansson, The A.V. Club has compiled a chronological list of 2021’s biggest news stories so you can sit back and remember this strange—slightly better—year. (Looking at you, 2022.)