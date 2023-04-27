Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson will not submit themselves for Emmys consideration this year, citing the Television Academy’s continued use of gendered performance categories as the sole reason why they’ve chosen to abstain.

Last month, Variety reported that Showtime planned to submit Hewson—along with castmates Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson— for consideration in the supporting actress category. In a subsequent meeting with Showtime and other members of the team, Hewson shared that they would not be submitting. (Hewson has emphasized that their castmates have been “incredibly supportive” of their decision.)

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories,” Hewson tells Variety. “It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

Hewson is the latest in a growing collection of non-binary performers and LGBTQ+ advocates who have urged major awards to adopt gender-neutral categories and give gender non-conforming performers a space to be recognized as their authentic selves. Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, the first non-binary performer to portray a non-binary character on a major TV show, notably challenged the Academy on their gendered categories back in 2017. Since then, other non-binary television performers like Hacks’ Carl Clemons-Hopkins—the first non-binary actor to win an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy —House Of The Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy, and The Crown’s Emma Corrin have also addressed the issue.

The growing call to abolish gender-based categories has received some answers: the Gotham Awards stopped categorizing performers by gender in 2021, and the Independent Spirit Awards followed suit last August. The Grammys have used gender-neutral categories for over a decade, first adopting them in 2012.

While advocates assert that gender-neutral categories will offer much-needed space to gender non-conforming actors, critics have raised concerns that eschewing the existing stratification of major awards would lead to losses on the #OscarsSoWhite front, and result in less diverse lineups on the whole. For their own part, Hewson calls the criticism “sad.”

“There is an implied fatalism there, which suggests that we’ve all agreed that equality is impossible,” they explain. “ We’re not going to start awarding best female and male director, or female or male cinematographer. Because we all understand that implicitly would be insulting. You can keep things as they are right now — I just won’t be participating.”

Ultimately, Hewson hopes that their decision will fuel an important industry discussion integral to both their career and personhood. After undergoing top surgery ahead of filming season two, Hewson says they’re ready to continue advocating for meaningful representation for non-binary performers in Hollywood and remaining at the forefront of conversations about how to best serve their community.

“It’s worth talking about,” Hewson says. “And I very gently and respectfully ask that people get their gears turning a little.”