Everybody’s favorite homicidal maniac is back. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, returns in the trailer for the fourth season of You, Netflix’s satirical thriller. You know what they say, “You can take the ‘You’ out of You, but you can’t take Joe out of You.”



After making little dalliances into parenthood, suburban malaise, and what it truly means to be a supportive partner, Goldberg heads to London, where he picks up a job at a prestigious university that wouldn’t be caught dead checking an applicant’s references. Like the Talented Mr. Ripleys of the world, Joe slips into the upper class with ease, falling in with “the most insane, damaged people on Earth, a circle of privileged douchebags.” Classic Joe, always thinking someone else is the damaged one.



YOU: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on that jar he urinated into and left in a victim’s house in the first season, but we’re holding out hope for an update. And also, unfortunately, Joe’s gone from predator to prey as he receives a series of threatening text messages from an unknown number. The up-charges on overseas text messaging? That’s the real killer.

More than anything, it’s nice to have America’s most successful serial killer back on the prowl. There are few things more satisfying than watching Joe slice his way through another friend group that is somehow more disgusting than he is. Even amid the library stacks, glowing chandeliers, and coiffed hair, Joe is still the same old snob, and it’s always fun to hear his cheeky asides as he commits unspeakable acts of violence.

Much like the fourth season of another signature Netflix series, Stranger Things, the new You will be in two five-episode halves, as is the style of the time. Season four, part one, hits Netflix on February 9, with the remaining half premiering on March 9.