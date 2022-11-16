Sure, we’d all like to see Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley back onscreen together again, but don’t get your hopes up for a third season of Big Little Lies. In a new video for GQ, Kravitz is asked to weigh in on the HBO show’s return, and her answer sounds pretty definitive.



“We talked about doing a season three a lot, and unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year, which is heartbreaking, and I just can’t imagine going on without him,” the Kimi actor says. “He really was the visionary for that show. So unfortunately, it’s done.”

Zoë Kravitz Replies to Fans on the Internet | Actually Me | GQ

Ahead of the season two finale in 2019, Casey Bloys, then president of HBO, said that reuniting the all-star cast for a third time was “not realistic.” Amidst the various shake-ups happening at Warner Bros. Discovery, Bloys remains on board at the company and was recently named chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max.

Of course, the second season was already an extended lease on life for Big Little Lies. Based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, the show’s initial run was designed to have a conclusive end, and it campaigned as a limited series at the Emmys— which it won plenty of. However, given Big Little Lies’ success, it’s no surprise that HBO wanted to go back for more. Moriarty was enlisted to develop a new story for the Monterey Five, and it didn’t hurt that Meryl Streep invited herself to the party.

While getting the beloved cast back together— with the addition of Streep— was obviously welcomed by fans, the second season of Big Little Lies wasn’t quite as warmly received and was reportedly plagued by creative issues behind the scenes. Whether or not a third season could have returned to the heights of the first will have to remain a mystery.