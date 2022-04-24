After being dormant for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella roared back over the past two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24. Although there were changes from the intended 2020 lineup—headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean were no longer playing—the acts booked in their place were marquee names. Perhaps you’ve heard of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd—the latter replacing Kanye West, who dropped out the week before.

Unsurprisingly, these acts brought their A-game (and surprise guests) to their late-night slots. However, Coachella’s not known as a festival bar-setter for nothing; in fact, the event’s 2022 undercard was just as strong. Punk, electronica, pop, hip-hop, reggaeton, rock—you name it, Coachella 2022 had it.

Although the festival was very sold-out, it was live-streamed via YouTube during the first weekend, and select sets were also broadcast the second weekend. That means anyone, anywhere could have their own Couch-ella and enjoy the festival, only with cheaper beer and fewer sunburns.

Here are 10 of the best acts we saw (virtually) at Coachella 2022.