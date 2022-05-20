There’s so much to dissect when it comes to Stranger Things. Netflix’s big-budget sci-fi blockbuster returns for the first half of its fourth season on May 27. But it’s been a long road because season three aired in the summer of 2019, leaving multiple cliffhangers in its wake, including the maybe-we’re-not-quite-sure death of Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Luckily, we quickly got confirmation that Hopper is, in fact, alive—if not necessarily well—and in Russian captivity.



While that was sort of answered, there are several more crucial questions after the finale, “The Battle of Starcourt.” Heck, the season four trailer only adds to the list. So The A.V. Club is breaking them all down, asking how the Duffer Brothers might resolve Stranger Things’ mysteries, yes, but also whether the show is still as big a deal as it once was. One thing is for certain, though: The number of queries will only increase during the wait for season 4B, which drops on July 1.