There are lots of great things about fictional characters, but one of the most convenient is their ability to come back to life despite onscreen deaths, years of apparent dormancy, and even their actors occasionally swearing off returning until the right story comes along. Horror villains like Dracula come back at the drop of a hat, of course, but we’re talking about the people who seemed like they were meant to stay dead, suddenly roaring back to life through sequels, careful plotting, and lots of audience subterfuge.

Since one of those characters, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, is set to make a return from the dead this week in Extraction 2, we’ve been thinking a lot about the best examples of characters who just can’t stay dead, no matter how long it takes filmmakers to bring them back in the first place. So, from sci-fi favorites to action movie heroes, here are 16 characters who were conveniently resurrected, sometimes decades after their apparent deaths, in chronological order.