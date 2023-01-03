Perhaps it shouldn’t be much of a surprise, especially after the smash success of Top Gun: Maverick, but 2023 is shaping up to be a franchise-heavy year for film. Evil Dead rises again after a 10-year hiatus, John Wick keeps fighting his way to a seat at the High Table, and Magic Mike is back for one last dance. And that’s not even getting into potential franchise-starters like Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But, if mega-budget movies based on existing IP aren’t your thing, there’s still Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s mega-budget capital-F Film based on a book. And hey, at least there’s no way he’ll be able to muffle the sound of an atomic bomb, right? ... Right? Here’s our list of movies to look out for in 2023.

