What at first looks exclusively like a sly satire morphs into a creeping office thriller in Zakiya Dalila Harris’ highly anticipated debut novel. In The Other Black Girl, young editorial assistant Nella is the only Black employee at Wagner Books, a New York publishing house, until one day Hazel appears in the cubicle beside hers and the two begin to bond. But after “a string of uncomfortable events,” Nella’s new ally overshadows her, and Nella begins to receive cryptic, threatening notes telling her to leave the company. Harris, who was an assistant editor at Knopf/Doubleday, told The New York Times that Jordan Peele’s Get Out was an inspiration for the book. Like Peele, Harris is also taking her work to the (small) screen: The Other Black Girl has already been picked up as a TV series by Hulu.

Future Feeling by Joss Lake (June 1, Soft Skull)

Joss Lake’s Future Feeling follows Penfield R. Henderson, a dog walker who lives with his two roommates, the Witch and Stoner-Hacker, in an alternate-reality Bushwick. (The pseudo-future of the year 20__ is indicated by things like Insta-holograms and subway cars that change colors à la mood rings.) Pen’s life revolves around hookups with B-list celebrities and his obsession over influencer Aiden Chase, a fellow trans man who’s documenting his (smoother) transition into masculinity on social media. The plot-filled Future Feeling includes hexes, a big brother-like agency that oversees trans matters, and a liminal space called the Shadowlands, the “dreaded emotional landscape through which every trans person must journey to achieve true self-actualization.” Probably the beachiest book of the bunch, this witty, inventive debut novel sounds like a lot of fun.

Between a biopic, countless documentaries, and a podcast, there’s been no dearth of art, even in just the last five years, considering the significance of the life and death of Tupac Shakur. Because the rapper’s story is so well-tread at this point, Sheldon Pearce took a very specific tack in his oral history, Changes, published 25 years after Shakur’s death. The New Yorker editor and writer talked to dozens of people, but included solely new interviews, many from those who passed through Tupac’s life only tangentially, or sometimes not at all—Pac’s schoolmates and teachers, and reporters and writers. “This oral history is less about all-inclusive, full-scale documentation and more about texture—about getting to the heart of what Tupac meant to people,” writes Pearce.

In April, independent publisher Melville House announced it would print 500,000 copies of Mike Rothschild’s book-length exposé on QAnon. While it’s understood that initial print run numbers are often inflated, it was still an attention-grabbing figure. In The Storm Is Upon Us, Rothschild, a journalist who specializes in conspiracy theories and who’s studied QAnon since early 2018, traces Q’s rise—from a fringe internet phenomenon, to a “movement” embraced by far-right politicians and the former president, to a group of people violently attacking the Capitol building. Still, with Republican lawmakers recently blocking the creation of a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection and upwards of 15% of Americans saying they believe in the dangerous conspiracy theory, there’s no denying the importance of the book’s subject—no matter how many copies are published.

Migratory Birds by Mariana Oliver (translated by Julia Sanches, June 22, Transit Books)

Last year, small press Transit Books published the inaugural entries in its Undelivered Lectures series: two short nonfiction books that probe and poke and make wagers instead of staking more fixed claims while circling their subjects. (We first got hooked on Transit two years ago when it released Maria Tumarkin’s ruminative, peripatetic essay collection, Axiomatic, one of The A.V. Club’s favorite books of 2019.) Now, joining Namwali Serpell and Mary Capello is Mexican writer Mariana Oliver, whose Migratory Birds won the José Vasconcelos National Young Essay Award when it was published in Spanish in 2016. In the essay collection, Oliver deploys a light touch in her consideration of migration in its many different iterations—from naturalist Bill Lishman’s migrating cranes to the underground city of Cappadocia.

