We live in a society that loves to ask the world’s most famous filmmakers what they think about superhero movies. This urge to learn Ridley Scott or Jane Campion’s opinion of movies about Superman shutting down a “world engine” says more about us than them. Nevertheless, since they refuse to validate our love for superhero movies, one real-life hero decided to create a bot that could generate what any director thinks of today’s most widely seen box office behemoths.

Verge reporter Adi Robertson, “in the name of journalistic efficency,” created a text-based artificial intelligence on A.I. Dungeon that simulates the one-of-a-kind experience of asking a revered director about Marvel movies.

That’s right. You can finally ask Ingmar Bergman what he thinks of the genre. It turns out he believes they “suck.” Even Captain America: The Winter Soldier? Et tu, Bergman? On the other hand, Federico Fellini, the maestro behind 8 1/2, La Dolce Vita, and Juliet Of The Spirits, thinks, “They’re fun.”

“Let’s face it — we all like watching people in tights do battle with each other,” the Fellini bot continues.



But it’s not just directors. Anyone’s opinions on superhero movies are up for grabs. For example, per the bot, former U.S. President Barack Obama thinks “superheroes are a poor substitute for real literature and art.” Brutal. Will superhero movies ever recover from Obama’s verbal onslaught?



But we’ll reserve judgment until Jean-Luc Godard weighs in. He’ll have just turned 91 when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out and will undoubtedly have some thoughts on the multiverse and whether or not Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire made it into the movie.

But realistically, we should probably assume that if these influential directors liked superhero movies, they would make them.



