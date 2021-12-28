You Don’t Know Us Negroes And Other Essays by Zora Neale Hurston

You Don’t Know Us Negroes And Other Essays by Zora Neale Hurston (January 18, Amistad)

While Their Eyes Were Watching God may be Zora Neale Hurston’s most well-known work ( in part for its frequent placement on high school and college curricula across the country) , Hurston was far more than a novelist; she was also a prolific essayist. Co-edited and with an introduction by Henry Louis Gates Jr., You Don’t Know Us Negroes collects essays from 35 years’ worth of the Harlem Renaissance writer’s work. Hurston explored all manner of topics related to Black life in her nonfiction, from Brown vs. Board Of Education to Marcus Garvey, displaying not just her willingness to engage with the most important, timely topics but also her wit and range.