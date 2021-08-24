The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik

The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik (September 28, Del Rey)

With last year’s A Deadly Education, veteran fantasy author Naomi Novik (Uprooted, Spinning Silver) offered up an irresistible premise for genre fans: a vision of post-Hogwarts magical education that was actually as violently lethal as shoving a bunch of wizard-y teenagers into constant close proximity with each other would logically be. And if Novik’s follow-up, The Last Graduate, is a little more forgiving on the attendant body count, and a little less fraught—since protagonist El is now one year older, and a somewhat less appealing target for the thousands of Lovecraftian monsters that infest her steampunk-ish magical academy, picking off the lonely, the weak, and the young with ease—that only gives Novik more room to focus on her richly drawn characters, and on the books’ sneakily subversive politics. Teen hormones and a never-flagging capacity for world-building underpin another great story about how easy it can be to sink into crab bucket thinking—even when you and everyone you know has the power to levitate themselves.