We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Abbott Elementary hive, rise up.

A day after the ABC comedy won three Golden Globes, the network handed out an early renewal to Abbott for a third season. The news was announced on January 11 by ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich at the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) 2023 winter press tour.

Created by series star Quinta Brunson, the mockumentary-style series follows the school teachers of a predominantly Black, underfunded Philadelphia public school. Brunson plays Janine Teagues, an over-optimistic second-grade teacher. The actor won a Golden Globe on January 10 for her performance, as did her co-star Tyler James Williams, who plays her potential love interest, Gregory Eddie. The cast includes Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis.

Quinta Brunson Wins Best TV Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series | 2023 Golden Globe Awards on NBC

Abbott Elementary quickly gained success and viewership when it debuted in December 2021. According to a press release by ABC, the sitcom’s ongoing sophomore run averages 9.1 million total viewers after 35 days of cross-platform viewing, marking a 13 percent increase over season one. So, really, it’s not surprising the network wants to keep the momentum going. (While they’re at it, they might as well renew Abbott for another five seasons immediately).

Advertisement

Along with Brunson, the series producers include Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. New episodes of Abbott air every Wednesday.