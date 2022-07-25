After postponing her planned Las Vegas residency back in January, Adele is finally ready to say “H ello” again. The artist has announced her Weekends With Adele series, which had originally been scheduled to run from January to April, will kick off this November and run through March 2023.

Back in January, it came as a shock to many when— a day before her residency was set to begin— Adele shared a tearful message to Instagram breaking the news that the show would not be able to go on. At the time she cited a mix of COVID-19 flare ups, delivery delays, and general production issues as the reason for the postponement. “It’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted,” the artist lamented at the time.

In a new statement shared alongside the rescheduling announcement, Adele was no longer distraught but exultant, writing: ““Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

She continued: “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”



Weekends With Adele will kick off on November 18 at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, and run through March 2023. Read our review of 30, Adele’s latest album and the best of her career, here.