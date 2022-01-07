[Note: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, although they’re mostly ones that were already public knowledge, like, a month before the movie came out.]

As a character, Spider-Man taps into many of those elements that actors crave most in a part: Backflips. Angst. A dearth of inconvenient, moralizing uncles. Ever more complicated backflips.

So it’s not entirely surprising to hear that Andrew Garfield might still be open to taking on the role of Peter Parker once again . He revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety, in which he talked about, yes, his role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!, but also that thing he hasn’t been able to talk about for months, i.e., Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s a pretty fun interview overall, which is unsurprising, given how fun Garfield typically is in these sorts of situations. (Sadly, we get no updates on Nicolas Cage’s horse Rain Man, but so it goes.) Among other things, he talks about the scene that convinced him to return to the Spidey franchise, i.e., the bit where his version of Peter gets a second chance at the most tragic moment of the Amazing Spider-Man duology.

When asked whether he’d ever come back for the part in a more central way , Garfield seemed to be game, albeit with the usual “It has to be good” caveats:

I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.

In other portions of the interview , Garfield talks about the experience of filming with Tom Holland and fellow former Spidey Tobey Maguire, including noting that he improvised the moment when his Peter tells his Spider-Bros he loves them. (“ That was just me loving them,” he notes.) Elsewhere, he also noted that he and Maguire—who were both banned from the film’s premiere for spoiler reasons—snuck into a screening together to watch the film on opening day.