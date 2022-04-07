Russian Doll season two: What a concept!

The exhilarating Netflix dramedy premiered back in February 2019—so in the B efore T imes—and it q uickly became one of the streaming platform’s best originals, earning an Outstanding Comedy nomination at the Emmys. After a long three year wait, Russian Doll is back later this month for more time travel shenanigans, possible catchy memes (yes, like “Thursday, what a concept),” and hopefully Natasha Lyonne saying “ cock-a-roach” yet again.

The first season follows Nadia Vulvokov (Lyonne), who gets stuck in a time loop on her 36th birthday. She dies repeatedly, only to find herself back at a specific moment of her party while Harry Nillson’s “Gotta Get Up” plays. Like it or not, the song will be stuck in your head after watching the show. Nadia tries to figure out what’s happening to her, and meets Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), who is stuck in time loop hell of his own.

As seen in the trailer for the second season , Nadia and Alan haven’t escaped the chaos. In fact, they find themselves at the mercy of time once more. But they’re not repeating the same day. It looks like both of them take a train ride straight to the past—their family’s past, specifically. Nadia takes the 6 train in 2022 to wake up in ‘80s New York City. Alan has clearly fallen back even further to Germany in the ‘60s (yikes). “Maybe we still have unfinished business,” Nadia ponders, and also announces that she has “broken time.”

The trailer also reveals Nadia’s best friend, Maxine (Greta Lee), will be far more involved in her adventures this time. Chloë Sevigny plays Nadia’s mother Lenora. Will they possibly bump into each other in the ‘80s?

Russian Doll is created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler. The cast includes Elizabeth Ashley, Rebecca Henderson, and Brendan Saxton III. Schitt’s Creek and Kevin Can F*** Himself’s Annie Murphy joins the ensemble.

All seven episodes of season two will drop on April 20.