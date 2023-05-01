[Editor’s note: This interview contains spoilers of the first four episodes of Barry’s final season. Proceed with caution.]

Anthony Carrigan knows he’ll never live down Barry’s now-legendary “50/50 with Cristobal” sequence. The actor, who stars as NoHo Hank in HBO’s bleak comedy, is one-half of the show’s surprisingly joyous couple—or so we thought. He and Cristobal (Michael Irby) seemed destined to be together after overcoming an onslaught of challenges in the past, including but not limited to electroshock therapy and a man-eating panther. That’s why it was excruciating to watch them split up in episode four, “it takes a psycho.”

In true Barry fashion (this isn’t the kind of show to dwell on happy endings, is it?), it’s not just a regular breakup. Cristobal decides to leave, realizing his partner’s priorities aren’t to live a safe, crime-free life. Hank, who is aware of the risks, desperately begs him to stay. When he doesn’t, well, Hank has no choice but to close the door and weep as his goons kill the love of his life. And with that, there’s no 50-50 anymore.

The A.V. Club spoke to Carrigan about Hank’s brutal choice, how it will affect Barry’s remaining episodes, letting go of the show, and crucially, if he’s a fan of Dave & Busters IRL.

The A.V. Club: This is the longest you’ve played one character. I’m curious about how much of an attachment you feel toward NoHo Hank. Were you ready to say goodbye after four seasons?

Anthony Carrigan: I was very attached to NoHo Hank. You spend enough time in his skin and trying to understand where he’s coming from; you bond with all of it. I had so much fun as this colorful, loud character. Having to take a step away from it then ... yeah, it was a surreal experience. I’m filled with immense gratitude that a character so unique and pronounced was given to me to have fun with.

AVC: Did you know how Hank’s story would end ahead of time? What kind of talks did you have with Alec Berg and Bill Hader about how it all wraps up?

AC: I didn’t know what Hank’s final arc would be when I was doing season three. It was surprising to all of us that our characters are on each of these trajectories in season four. I was impressed. There are definitely more sharp dramatic turns, but if you go back and watch seasons one to three, each of these turns is warranted and makes a lot of sense. All of these massive moments feel justified, including for Hank.

AVC: Were there any specific things you personally wanted to see happen for Hank in the final run?

AC: I was so rewarded with Bill and Alec’s concept for where this character is going. I also prefer to be pleasantly surprised as opposed to controlling aspects of where my character is going. I so prefer letting them see where he fits in with the overall story of Barry and do my best to honor that. I did really enjoy getting to hit those more dramatic notes and moments of vulnerability with him. It fleshed out the character and gave him pathos. I was gifted quite a few of those in season four.

AVC: Well, speaking of dramatic events, episode four is crushing.



AC: I know, right? My apologies.

AVC: As a through-and-through Hank and Cristobal fan, it was heartbreaking to see how their relationship ends. What was your reaction when you read how it all goes down?



AC: I was stunned. I remember having to put the script down and stare off into space for probably 20 minutes. I was so rocked by Hank’s decision. Now, that being said, when you really unpack it, that was the only way it could’ve gone. My hope is people will see that moment and understand the real tragedy comes from the fact that both of them are right. Cristobal is right in wanting this utopia where everyone gets along; it’s peaceful and loving. Hank was right in that this outside threat was real. They would’ve been killed anyway otherwise. It was a zero-sum game, unfortunately. It’s funny because they share true love, but it’s in the world of crime. You have to temper your expectations.

AVC: There’s another great moment in episode four with the sand. What was it like to film that? It’s a bait-and-switch because we’re led to believe Cristobal might die at that moment.

AC: Okay, that was epic. A huge portion of our soundstage was covered in this giant sand structure. The immensity of it was staggering. And then, when it came down to it, seeing it as the scene comes to life, I think the magnitude lends itself to it and how utterly terrifying it is that this hourglass swallowed people up. It’s the stuff of nightmares. It just shows how gruesome it is and how high the stakes are. It also showed that Hank, who is lovable and buoyant, is capable of such monstrous deeds.

AVC: How will his decision to kill off Cristobal affect what happens to Hank in the future, especially in the series finale?

AC: Let me figure out how to answer that without spoiling anything [laughs]. Obviously, losing Cristobal that way, it’s almost like a part of Hank has been stripped away from him. So I think the question of how Hank can go on is really going to inform the coming episodes. How can someone deal with something so brutal? Maybe the answer is also not dealing with it.

AVC: Barry takes a pretty big narrative swing in episode five [airing on May 7], which impacts the remaining episodes as well. Were you guys nervous about doing something like that?

AC: I wasn’t nervous whatsoever. I was excited because I knew Bill would be at the helm. When he follows his impulses and instincts as a director and creator, it never lets him sway even while taking these swings, like in the “ronny/lily” episode. He got a lot of people wondering, “What are you doing?” and “I don’t know if this is going to work.” But he pulled it off. It’s a testament to his genius and what he’s capable of. So [for season four], I was just like, “Bring it on.” Even as an audience member, the more out there something is, the more rewarding it is to watch.

First off, when you are surprised by something you’re reading, it’s refreshing. As people who are fans of TV and movies, we’ve already seen so much and gravitate toward a general idea of what’s going to happen. It’s so rare to watch something that subverts expectations and takes us on a ride somewhere unexpected. When I read [these remaining episodes], I was impressed because I didn’t see it coming. I was curious how it would affect each of these characters and where we have landed based on the traumatic events of the show so far. How has Hank come to terms with the pain? It was handled masterfully.



AVC: There’s a lack of onscreen Barry and Hank interactions in season four. What was it like to work with Bill more as a director as opposed to a co-star?



AC: I love acting with Bill. He’s one of my favorite scene partners. But having him as a director is as wonderful because he’s so dedicated to finding the most direct route and yet the most interesting route to get what he wants. You feel like you’re in such good hands when he’s guiding that. There’s a sense of safety that you can do anything. You don’t get that freedom often. I get that our scenes together are lacking, but it makes the interactions between Hank and Barry so profound. If you really pay attention, you can catch so much based on the limited interaction they’re having [over phone calls] and where they are as people. You don’t need a ton.

AVC: What was the last day of filming like for you? Were you satisfied with how Hank’s story ends?

AC: I was extremely satisfied with it. It was beautiful. It’s the perfect way to close out Barry. On my final day, I just had a lot of emotions running through me. The biggest thing I wanted to make sure I focused on was taking every moment in. I know how special this job has been and not just for me. Unanimously, our cast, crew, and creative team all agree that it’s been a perfect job. I made it a point to be present.

AVC: NoHo Hank’s fashion is an instant standout, including the season four premiere look. How much of a say do you have in his outfits, and do they help you slip into character?



AC: I do have input on what he’s wearing in terms of how I’m feeling. Not everything outlandish I put on even makes the cut, but it’s one of those things where when I wear it, I know it. Sometimes it’s not even one I gravitate towards in the beginning. But I put it on and it just works. Before I know it, my hands are on my hips, I’ve got a wide stance and a big grin on my face and Hank happens. I think the common denominator between Hank and me is we are bold in what we wear, but that’s about it, although I’m not as bold as Hank. He’s more singular and interesting. His outfits also try to blend into the scene. So in the season four premiere in Santa Fe, with that getup, he’s trying to blend in. It’s insane but it’s him trying to be incognito.

AVC: Do you have any specific type of roles you want to tackle next?

AC: Barry will be a tough act to follow, but I want to branch out. I also never want to categorize myself as any one thing. There are a lot of exciting possibilities out there. I love playing characters who are pronounced, and I want to do more of that. But my favorite thing is when someone doesn’t realize I’m in a project because they don’t know it’s me or recognize me. I love being a chameleon.

AVC: Before we end this, everyone should know if you’re a Dave & Busters fan in real life.

AC: Oh, yes, I am. I love Dave & Busters. It gets a bad rep, unfortunately. It is a sensory overload, that’s true, but you have to pick what you want to do once there. Don’t get overwhelmed by all of it and follow your own journey.