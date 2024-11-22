Apple has already booked more time with Jon Hamm's Friends And Neighbors AppleTV+ has decided to renew Jon Hamm's Your Friends And Neighbors fully five months before the series is set to premiere.

Dang, Apple TV+ must really enjoy spending time with Jon Hamm’s various Friends And Neighbors: The streamer has given Hamm’s new streaming series Your Friends And Neighbors a pretty massive “vote of confidence” renewal, granting the series a second season several months before its first has even begun to air.

As noted by Variety, the series is created by Banshee‘s Jonathan Tropper, and, despite the name, has no connection to the Neil LaBute film Your Friends & Neighbors from 1998. Instead, the series will star Hamm as a recently divorced hedge fund manager who decides to get over his post-matrimony blues by breaking into the homes of his acquaintances and co-residents and stealing their stuff, as one does. (Will he discover complex secrets, emotional turmoil, and massive interpersonal drama in the process? Seems like a waste of a good Jon Hamm, if not.) The series doesn’t actually come out until April 2025, but Apple’s apparently jazzed; maybe they just don’t want another one of those commercial campaigns where Hamm complains about being the only prestige TV star to not get his own AppleTV+ show to break out.

In addition to Hamm, the series will also star Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, and Eunice Bae as his various snooping targets. Tropper issued a statement today thanking Apple for renewing it so absurdly early, which only seems polite, writing, “The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is.”