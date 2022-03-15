Apple TV Plus is making its first Spanish-language TV series. The upc oming series, Midnight Family (Familia De Medianoche), is based on the documentary of the same title , and plenty of recognizable names have joined the cast.

Yalitza Aparicio—who was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for her debut role in Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma—will star alongside Joaquín Cosío (who most recently appeared in The Suicide Squad). Renata Vaca, Óscar Jaenada, Itzan Escamilla (who currently stars in Netflix’s Élite), Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), José María De Tavira, Dolores Heredia (El Chapo), Mariana Gómez (The Queen Of Flow), and Sergio Bautista will also have supporting roles.

According to Deadline, the series “follows Marigaby Tamayo (Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted, and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately-owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.”

The show is currently filming in Mexico City. The series is created by Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas, and written by Portela. Its showrunner and director is Natalia Beristáin, who also directed Apple TV Plus’ The Mosquito Coast.

Apple TV Plus has yet to announce when Midnight Family will premiere.

In other Aparicio news, the actor also has her first film since Roma underway—it’s called Presences. The horror film is about a man who sets out to investigate what killed his wife by visiting the scene of the crime, which happens to be in a cabin the woods. As expected, he encounters supernatural occurrences. The film, directed by Luis Mandoki, will be available to stream on TelevisaUnivsion’s Vix+ streaming service, though no release date has been announced yet.