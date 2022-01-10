White Lotus has scored another big casting coup for its second season, adding Aubrey Plaza to the next installment of Mike White’s hit series on HBO.



Advertisement

As reported by THR, the Parks And Recreation alum will play Harper Spiller, “a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.” The description is vague, sparking plenty of speculation about who will be the bigger nightmare for White Lotus resort workers: Harper, her husband, or his friends? No word on who will play her yet-to-be-named husband, though.

With Plaza on board, the cast for the second season of White Lotus gets even more exciting. It was announced last October that Jennifer Coolidge will be back as hilarious wackadoo Tanya, who stole the show whenever she appeared onscreen during the first season. Nothing has been revealed yet about what Tanya will be up to this time around.

The series is also bringing HBO alum Michael Imperioli back to the network, where he starred as fan-favorite Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, “a man traveling with his elderly father and college-age son.”

With the combination of Plaza, Coolidge, and Imperioli, it looks like HBO is making sure people will have a show to freak out about on Twitter while waiting for the next season of Succession—and the casting announcements are bound to get even more exciting.

HBO has yet to confirm the next location where rich people will terrorize hospitality workers on the show. It was previously reported that the second season will move away from Hawaii, and it’s rumored that the series will trade sunny beaches for a picturesque European backdrop.

Sources told THR that Italy is being considered as a location for the new installment, though that hasn’t been confirmed by HBO.

