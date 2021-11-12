Toward the end of September, we learned that distinguished actor Michael Caine once spent nearly a decade trying not to blink in a practice that earned him the nickname “Snake Eyes” and, just maybe, gave him the film career he’s enjoyed for so long. At the time, we thought this would be the extent of Caine/Snake Eyes’ peeper-related acting tips.



Advertisement

We were wrong.

While guesting on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Aubrey Plaza (dressed as a festive witch to promote her children’s book, The Legend Of The Christmas Witch) talked about acting opposite ol’ Snake Eyes in the recent film, Best Sellers.



Plaza says that she learned a lot about acting from spending so much time with Caine, including, as quoted in a very game attempt at his accent, how to “save” one eye for the camera and the other for looking at a scene partner.

Colbert, understandably confused as to how anyone (who isn’t “a chameleon”) could pull this off, asks how Plaza responded. Apparently she told Caine she wasn’t going to even try his technique, but he demonstrated how it’s done.



Plaza replicates the move, which basically just looks like squinting, and says she swears “it really does work.” (She also says that the now-refuted news that Caine was going to retire from acting after Best Sellers wrapped was because once he’d worked with her, there was nothing left for him to do. And vice-versa since “I do what he does now.”)



When Colbert tries and fails to do the split-eyed trick, Plaza calls him “a terrible actor.”



G/O Media may get a commission Up to 22% Off SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers The next generation of bubbly

Save time, money, and ultimately help save the planet by forgoing your La Croix. Shop at Amazon

We can only imagine what kind of (likely scowl-related) tips she’ll learned from Jason Statham while working with him on the new Guy Ritchie movie.



[via Digg]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com