Less than a month into filming for Equalizer 3, the latest installment in Antoine Fuqua’s Equalizer trilogy, the action has already moved offscreen. As reported by the Italian newspaper Il Giornale ( via Variety) , authorities seized 120 grams of cocaine from caterers working for Equalizer 3, after raiding hotel rooms at the oceanside Maiori resort where the film’s catering service had been housed during production.

The sudden death of the head of the catering service from a heart attack on Monday spurned the search. “Several packages” of cocaine were reportedly found in the deceased man’s belongings, which inspired further suspicion of illicit substances on the set. All in all, two caterers were placed under house arrest and a third, who was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine, had his driver’s license revoked.

In addition to the hotel, police also searched an area of the Maiori’s port, where the film’s production had partially set up. When the bust occurred, Equalizer 3 had been filming for just four weeks on Italy’s Amalfi Coast— a picturesque location in a country that just happens to offer some healthy production incentives as well. Per Variety, Sony Pictures is partnering with Italy’s Eagle Pictures for the film, with local outfit Garbo Produzioni handling the physical production.

Equalizer 3 reunites stars Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning nearly 20 years after they starred together in 2004's Man On Fire. Italian actress Gaia Scodellaro also stars. Details on the film’s plot have been kept heavily under wraps, but it does have an official release date— September 1, 2023. Although both films have seen less than favorable reviews, Washington’s star power serves as some kind of green thumb: the first two Equalizer films have amassed more than $380 million worldwide.