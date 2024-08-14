A.V. Undercover: IAN SWEET takes on Sharon Van Etten's "Seventeen" The L.A. indie rocker joined us in New York to record this gorgeous interpretation of Undercover alum Van Etten's 2019 hit

For the third episode of A.V. Undercover season nine, Los Angeles indie rock artist IAN SWEET chose to cover a song by one of her heroes, A.V. Undercover alum Sharon Van Etten.

The project of Jilian Medford, a Berkley grad who moved to New York after college, IAN SWEET released her fourth album, SUCKER, last year. She leaves for a European tour later this fall but stopped by Second Take Sound in Midtown Manhattan to complete our first day of shooting the ninth season of A.V. Undercover, which will pick back up in September.

Backed by singer-guitarist Ian Salazar, Medford holds nothing back in this gorgeous cover from Van Etten’s 2019 album Remind Me Tomorrow. Van Etten is one of only a handful of artists to record three episodes of Undercover in the past, tackling “Drive All Night” by Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (with Shearwater) and Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy”.

Watch IAN SWEET cover “Seventeen”: