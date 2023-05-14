The Wizard (2014 Remaster)

Honoring the past is vital to many characters—it’s just not always done honestly. Barry has his shadowbox, Fuches has his tattoos, and NoHo Hank has a shrine to Cristobal in the lobby of his real estate firm Nohobal. When Raven arrives, he gazes upon the bronze statue and written tributes to Hank’s fallen lover. “Everyday can be like Dave & Buster’s,” thanks to the sand operation that Cristobal founded. The company is a tribute to the man Hank let die, whose memory lives on through every glass of small-batch kombucha served. The Raven is unimpressed.

This idea of tribute, and more importantly, who is and isn’t allowed to pay tribute, also become a sticking point for Cousineau. Following eight years on a kibbutz in Israel, where he learned the importance of community, Cousineau returns to Hollywood to stop the movie. The old Cousineau might have been doing this selfishly, probably hoping to play himself, nab a one-line cameo, or, at the very least, get a “Story By” credit. But today, he says he’s doing this for Janice. The movie glorifies a murderer for mindless entertainment and disrespects the memory of the woman he loved. Fuches and Cousineau have always been reflections of each other, which remains true. Cousineau can see through the Hollywood bullshit as quickly as Fuches sees through Nohobal. The only question is, how long will it last?

Visiting the crime boss you protected in prison is one thing; visiting the son you shot is another. Last seen grasping for life outside Cousineau’s front door, Leo welcomes his father to L.A. with unexpected ease. Maybe time heals all wounds, or he thinks there’s been an honest-to-goodness change in the man, but Leo seems more willing to meet than in the past.

The scene kicks off a series of instances where people must face and defend their versions of the past. Cousineau is now the egoless guru who, like Fuches, transcended his old wants and desires and replaced them with a new understanding of the world. The old Fuches was crafty and dishonest, but the Raven is a straight shooter. Cousineau is too. Taking him at his word—and before he can let us down again—Cousineau’s right. The Barry movie would make mindless entertainment out of Janice’s death. As always, violence is a mindless amusement on Barry—one needs only look at Barry’s dismissive chuckle at the “what guns do” poster for proof. There is no practical reason for Cousineau to sabotage the movie except it’s the right thing to do.

As clear-eyed as Cousineau is with his history, NoHo Hank is delusional. The Raven unsettles Hank as soon as he arrives, bringing the criminal element roaring back into Hank’s life. Now the owner of a trendy real estate firm, NoHo Hank is the stylish entrepreneur he always fancied himself. His colorful suits finally fit his surroundings. But, unfortunately, the Raven threatens to undo all that. So despite the hardy “let’s fucking go,” Carrigan looks as if he’s about to cry as he gazes into the canyon. Fuches’ arrival opened old wounds even before Fuches took out the knife.

While the Raven can shake off his ruffled feathers, NoHo Hank’s still wearing the same old suit. Hank might be living his best life as the savvy owner of some stunning Malibu properties, but his “NoHo Hourglass” is the stuff of legends. The Raven knows which way the trade winds blow as he lays the blame for Cristobal’s murder at Hank’s feet, cracking open the now-legitimate businessman and shucking out the grimy center with a mere mention of the silo slaughter. Finally, Raven reveals the truth: Hank’s Selling Sunset makeover is as unconvincing as Barry’s.

The reunions stand in direct contrast to Sally in this episode. Everything that happens in Nowheresville is a testament to how good Bill Hader has become at building suspense. Each scene is layered with such a gross display of parental neglect and abuse that every shot is the prelude to a disaster. Watching Sally burn the grilled cheese, pour some vodka into John’s juice, and then fight him for the good spot on the couch is cringe-inducing enough to break a bone.

Surprisingly, none of the expected disasters occurred after she passed out. She didn’t burn down the house. John didn’t overdose. The gun didn’t go off. Instead, Hader turns in another surreal home invasion, a darker version of Gene and Tom’s bumbling break-in earlier this season, featuring a slender dark figure and truck that drives into her house. It’s not entirely clear what even happened. When Sally escapes the room, her home is in shambles, but John remains passed out on the couch. He only comes to when Sally calls Barry, overhearing her use his real name.

Through all of this, Barry’s in Terminator mode. Well, if The Terminator was addicted to podcasts from megachurch pastors that can put Sally’s ridiculous “God’s anti-killing” theory to bed. He hunts Cousineau from Burbank airport to his home, shuffling through any show he can find that might offer some justification for murder. Barry barely had a plan for killing Cousineau, offering Sally some vague explanation that Cousineau’s version of things won’t be the truth. What even is the truth at this point? Because from our vantage, it mostly seems like Cousineau does know what happened. Barry is isolated and alone, fueled by revenge and self-righteousness. The glasses aren’t fooling anyone.

How much people can change is a constant tension in “the wizard.” No matter how much their hair, body, or jobs change, these characters are fundamentally the same people they’ve always been, especially Barry. Barry hasn’t changed. The disguise he’s been wearing is as childish as his understanding of good guys and bad guys. After all, he basically ripped the whole bespectacled man named “Clark” thing from Superman. Deep down, Barry can turn it back on. He needs the right reason and a purpose. So when he stumbles upon Pastor Nick Santangello’s podcast (Bill Burr’s dulcet tones are unmistakable), he finds it, taking every open door as a sign that he should go through with the killing. But still, when Cousineau’s grandson comes home, he hesitates and blows his chance.

Though it feels less revolutionary than last week’s descent into the sickly underbelly of Barry’s nightmares, this week doesn’t lack innovation. Trading the slow fades for abrupt cuts, the show threads its frayed strands into a single fuse and lights it. At its best, “the wizard” bends time, making Sally’s solo-parenting adventure one of the series’ most harrowing set pieces. Other times, though, “the wizard” can feel like a setup for next week. To that end, it’s surprising the episode ends with Barry in Moss’ garage instead of cutting to black after getting bagged outside Cousineau’s. But “the wizard,” as the song says, “just kept walking,” leaving us with a big unresolved knot in our stomachs.

Stray observations