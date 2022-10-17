(Note: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual misconduct)

Beck will no longer open for Arcade Fire on their upcoming 2022 North American Tour, Pitchfork reports. Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans will step in to join the group starting October 28 in Washington, D.C.

Beck’s departure arrives amidst swirling sexual misconduct allegations against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler. In an extensive Pitchfork report on the accusations published on August 27, three women described having “sexual interactions with Butler that they came to feel were inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred.” A fourth, gender-fluid individual has accused Butler of sexually assaulting them two separate times in 2015.

For his own part, Butler has denied allegations of sexual misconduct, although in a statement shared with Pitchfork he admits to having “consensual relationships” outside his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne .

“I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud,” Butler shared in the statement. “Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.”

Despite Butler’s denial, Beck is not the first artist to distance themselves from Arcade Fire or the ensuing tour. Days after the allegations came to light in late August, singer-songwriter Feist departed an opener slot with the group after performing with them twice in Dublin. In a long statement explaining her choice to step away, Feist emphasized that her exiting the tour did not mean she was exiting the conversation about Butler’s behavior.

“I’m imperfect and I will navigate this decision imperfectly, but what I’m sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation,” Feist wrote. “I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”